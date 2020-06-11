The Commerce Public Library is now open with limited hours, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at a time, so those who visit are asked to restrict their visit to 30 minutes.
Computers are also available for use for 30 minute per visit.
Social distancing is required and while masks are not required they are encouraged for your safety, officials state.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
The Summer Reading Program, "Imagine Your Story," has begun. Patrons are encouraged to register their children and teens online with Beanstack at prlib.org. Paper reading logs will be available for those who prefer a traditional log. T
he library encourages children and teens to read every day. Participants are eligible for prizes after reading for 25 days and 50 days, Children are also allowed to retroactively count days if they are not signed up yet.
Be sure to check the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary and at www.prlib.org for daily program posts. There is something new Mondays through Fridays for children and special virtual programs for teens on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Also, the Jackson County Seamless Summer Feeding bus visits the library around 11:55 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays where free lunch is available to any child ages 18 and under.
PORCH PICK UP
The library continues offer porch pickup. This is similar to curbside pickup except that items are placed on the library porch for walk up pick up.
Items must be put on hold in advance. This service is available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p p.m. to 7 p.m.
"New adult fiction books are now being added to the Commerce library as fast as they can be catalogued," library manager Angel Abounder states. "These are popular authors and won't stay on the shelves for long, but they all can be put on hold either from a home computer or by calling the library at 706-335-5946 to request help. Patrons will be notified when requested books are ready to be checked out either during the library's open hours or for porch pickup."
These titles are all now available for checkout or holds: James Patterson's "The 20th Victim," Danielle Steel's "The Wedding Dress," Rita Mae Brown's "Furmidable Foes," Nancy Thayer's "Girls of Summer," Clive Cussler's "Wrath of Poseidon," Jeffrey Deaver's "The Goodbye Man," Lynn Austin's "On This Foundation," Terri Blackstock's "Twisted Innocence," Irene Hannon's "One Perfect Spring," Deborah Raney's "Two Roads Home," Ann B. Ross' "Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two," Paulette Jiles' "Simon the Fiddler," Timothy Zahn's "Queen," John Sandford's "Masked Prey," David Baldacci's "Walk the Mile" and Robyn Car's "Sunrise on Half Moon Bay."
Many new titles are also being added for children and teens.
Go online to gapines.org and look at the lower left corner of the page where it notes New Library Materials. Click on "choose a library to see newly purchased items", and scroll down to click on Commerce. Books that have been recently added are listed in this location.
Virtual programming for children can be found at prlib.org or facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary.
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesday, June 10, Beloved Books: Virtual Show & Tell
•Thursday, June 11, Make & Take Craft: Pick up your supplies Monday-Thursday at the library then watch the how -to video on Thursday.
•Friday, June 12, Family Fun: Science Tellers
•Monday, June 15, Book Talk for Kids
•Tuesday, June 16, Virtual Storytime
Virtual programming for teens includes:
•Tuesday, June 9
•Thursday, June 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.