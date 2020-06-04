The Commerce Public is now opened with limited hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at a time, so we ask that you restrict your visit to 30 minutes," library manager Angel Abounder states. "Computers are also available for use for 30 minute per visit. Social distancing is required and while masks are not required they are encouraged for your safety."
READING PROGRAM
The Commerce Public Library kicked off the 2020 Summer Reading Program, "Imagine Your Story on June 1." Patrons are encouraged to register their children and teens online with Beanstack at prlib.org. Paper reading logs will be available for those who prefer a traditional log. The library encourages children and teens to read every day. Participants are eligible for prizes after reading for 25 days and 50 days.
"Be sure to check the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary and at www.prlib.org for daily program posts," Abounder states. "There is something new Monday through Friday for children and special virtual programs for teens on Tuesdays and Thursdays."
The library continues porch pickup. This is similar to curbside pickup except that items are placed on the library porch for walk up pick up.
Items must be put on hold in advance. This service is available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be no pick up on Saturday. Call for details or check out our website at commerce.prlib.org
Holds can be placed by logging into your PINES account online and searching the catalog at gapines.org or by calling 24 hours in advance. The library requests that calls be placed no later than 11 a.m. the day before pick-up.
"Once you have pulled up to the library please call us at 706-335-5946," Abounder said. "We will then bring your items out to the table on the front porch for you to pick up."
Fines will continue to be waived through August 1.
CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS
Virtual programming for children will include:
•June 5, Shadow Puppet Show
•June 8, Book Talk for kids
•June 9, Virtual Storytime
•June 10, Magician Ken Scott Live on Zoom
•June 11, Make & Take Craft: Pick up your supplies Monday-Thursday at the library then watch the how -to video on Thursday.
TEEN PROGRAMS
Virtual programming for teens will include:
•Tuesday, June 9
•Thursday, June 11
