The Commerce Public Library is opened with limited hours, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at a time, so we ask that you restrict your visit to 30 minutes," library manager Angel Abounder states. "Computers are also available for use for 30 minute per visit. Social distancing is required and while masks are not required they are encouraged for your safety."
STORY WALK
A Story Walk has been set up around the library's Memorial Garden. Children and adults will enjoy walking from page to page as they read "The Little Blue Truck."
"Summer reading through your library can prevent the summer learning slide and help your kids be ready for school in the fall," Abounder said. "Check out the virtual summer reading through Beanstack at your local library at prlib.org. Be sure to come by and pick up our weekly Make and Take crafts for kids and Teens.
SUMMER READING
The Commerce Public Library is officially in Summer Reading Program, "Imagine Your Story." Patrons are encouraged to register their children and teens online with Beanstack at prlib.org. Paper reading logs will be available for those who prefer a traditional log. The library encourages children and teens to read every day. Participants are eligible for prizes after reading for 25 days and 50 days, Children are also allowed to retroactively count days if they are not signed up yet.
Abounder says, "Be sure to check the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary and at www.prlib.org for daily program posts. There is something new Monday through Friday for children and special virtual programs for teens on Tuesdays and Thursdays."
MEALS PROVIDED
Also, the Jackson County Seamless Summer Feeding bus visits the library around 11:55-12:15 MondayS through FridayS where free lunch is available to any child ages 18 and under. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
PORCH PICKUP
The library continues porch pickup. This is similar to curbside pickup except that items are placed on the library porch for walk up pick up.
Items must be put on hold in advance. This service is available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New adult fiction titles now available include: Linda Howard's "After Sundown," Kay Hooper's "Hidden Salem," Dean Koontz' "Devoted," Anne Perry's "One Fatal Flaw," Mary Kay Andrew's "Hello Summer, "Robin Burcell's "Face of a Killer, James Patterson's "Revenge," Amanda Quick's "Close Up," Janette Oke's "Unyielding Hope," Nora Roberts' "Hideaway," Charles Martin's "The Water Keeper," Emily Giffin's "The Lies That Bind," J.A. Jance's "Credible Threat," Stuart Woods' "Bombshell," Suzanne Collins' "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Irene Hannon's "Dangerous Illusions," Susan Wittig "Albert's The Crystal Cave Trilogy" and two by Fern Michaels, "Fearless" and "Truth and Justice."
There are two new children's books that might be of interest to parents who want to use this summer as a family time to investigate the natural world more closely. "Can You Hear the Trees Talking," an interactive book for grade schoolers, and "Peter and the Tree Children" for younger children are both written by Peter Wohlleben. Also available through PINES is Wohlleben's book for adults entitled "The Hidden Life of Trees."
Virtual programming for children is listed at @prlib.org or facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary.
Programs include:
•Wednesday, June 17, Dress up day: Virtuall Show & Tell for Kids
•Thursday, June 18, Make & Take Bumble Bee Craft: Pick up your supplies Monday-•Thursday at the library then watch the how -to video on Thursday.
•Friday, June 19, Performer Todd Key-Family Fun Friday
•Monday, June 22, Book Talk with local performer Sloane Meyers
•Tuesday, June 23, Virtual Storytime: Mermaids
Virtual programming for teens include:
•Thursday, June 18
•Tuesday, June 23
