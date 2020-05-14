The Commerce Public Library hopes to begin porch pickup May 18. This will be similar to curbside pickup except that items will be placed on the porch for walk up pick up.
Items must be put on hold in advance. Times for pick-up are to be determined. Call for details or check out our website at commerce.prlib.org
There will be no pick up on Saturdays.
Holds can be placed by logging into your PINES account online and searching the catalog at gapines.org or by calling 24 hours in advance. The library requests that calls be placed no later than 11 a.m. the day of pick-up.
"The courier is not in service so only place holds on items currently available at the Commerce Library," library manager Angel Abouander states. "You must have an account in good standing. A library card number is required to place your hold. Once you have pulled up to the library please call us at 706-335-5946. We will then bring your items out to the table on the front porch for you to pick up. Items will be in a bag with your first initial and the first three letters of your last name. During our closure fines will continue to be waived. If you need help with your account in order please send an email to aabouander@prlib.org for assistance. Include your library card number in this email."
