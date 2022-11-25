The Commerce Public Library will participate in the City of Commerce's annual Christmas parade on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. Both PuRL, the Pop up Rolling Library, and Buzzie Bee will be participating in the parade.
For parents who need to plan ahead, Santa will be coming to Ms. Brittney's storytime on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. Santa plans to stay afterwards for any who are interested in pictures
A felt flower program will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These flowers can be used for tree ornaments, wreaths, making brooches and more. This will be for ages 13 and up but no registration is required.
New adult fiction now available include: Anne Perry's "A Christmas Deliverance," Clive Cussler's "The Sea Wolves," Diana Palmer's "Wyoming Homecoming," Michael Connelly's "Desert Star," Rhys Bowen's "Peril in Paris," Carolyn Huynh's "The Fortunes of Jaded Women," Maria Semple's "Where'd You Go Bernadette," Christopher Huang's "A Gentleman's Murder" and Joseph Fink's "The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home."
Seventeen Christmas DVD's were added to the Commerce shelves this past week, along with four added in Juvenile Fiction, including "Ice Age," "A Mammoth Christmas Special" and "The Twelve Dogs of Christmas."
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesday, Hooks and Needles, 10 a.m.
•Wednesday, Storytime with Ms Brittney, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Smash Bros., 4-5:30 p.m.
•Friday, Baby and Me, 10:30 a.m.
