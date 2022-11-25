PAINT AND CHAT PROGRAM

Artists who recently enjoyed a Paint and Chat program at the Commerce Public Library are shown.

The Commerce Public Library will participate in the City of Commerce's annual Christmas parade on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. Both PuRL, the Pop up Rolling Library, and Buzzie Bee will be participating in the parade.

For parents who need to plan ahead, Santa will be coming to Ms. Brittney's storytime on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. Santa plans to stay afterwards for any who are interested in pictures

