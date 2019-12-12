The companies of Commerce School of Dance will present its 15th annual Christmas Spectacular at the Commerce Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m.
The show features Act Two of "The Nutcracker" in addition to Rockettes' style holiday tap and jazz selections.
Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling 706-335-7543. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the show as availability allows.
The event will be held at 232 Cherry Street, Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.