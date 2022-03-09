As of mid-March, all students in the Commerce City School System will have access to a digital library card, the Pines Library Access for Youth, or PLAY.
'This library card allows students access to over 11 million books, DVDs and Books on CD in libraries across the state," says Commerce Public Library manager Angel Abounader. "It also allows access to electronic resources such as e-books, downloadable audio books, the World Book Online encyclopedia, Mango for language learning and practice tests for the PSAT and SAT - all for free."
In the Commerce Library, CCSS students may check out up to five books for two weeks with no late fees. Charges only accrue if books are lost or damaged.
PLAY cardholders will have access to all Commerce Library programming, such as the regularly scheduled Teen Smash, Chess Club and Storybook Art Club, as well as the upcoming summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, for all ages.
"We are so pleased for Commerce students to join the 21 school systems throughout the state that are already using PLAY," Abounader added. "Come PLAY with us!" Abounader concluded Watch for more information from the CCSS about this new program."
HOOKS AND NEEDLES
Looking ahead, Hooks and Needles will begin meeting in April. Chris Harmon will be leading this group and encourages both new knitters and experts to join the group. Hooks and Needles will meet the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the library's board room.
"Be sure to check out the library's knitting and crochet display of colorful books for inspiration," Abounader said.
DINNER THEATER
For patrons interested in theatre, librarians Sandra Cope and Natalie Thompson will grace the stage of the ' Who Done It' dinner theater event on April 9 at the Commerce Civic Center. Sunshine's Productions, is presenting "Who Killed Old Joe"and has partnered with the city employees of Commerce to perform this comedic event. Seasoned cast members, Dannette Flint, Rashada Wood and others will join the cast as well. Tickets are $30 and on sale at Commerce City Hall, the Commerce Civic Center, the DDA office and the Commerce Public Library. Tickets include dinner and entertainment.
KOREAN PROGRAM
Families are encouraged to attend Tuesday's Korean Program where the library will have a short discussion about electric cars and children who attend will receive small LEGO kits to take home. This program begins at 11:30 a.m. in the library's auditorium.
YOGA
Library assistant, Jill Roper, announces that "the library will be adding a second yoga class each week, which will meet at 10:30 a.m. every Monday.
"We have added this class as a second option for those who are not able to join us on Thursday's and as an additional class for those who need more yoga in their lives," Roper said. "There is a small waiver to complete for first time attendees. There is no fee for attending but donations are appreciated."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Janet Dailey's "Calder Grit," Kieran Scott's "Wish You Were Gone," William Johnstone's "When the Shooting Starts," Joseph Kamon's "The Berlin Exchange," Holly Danvers' "Long Overdue at the Lakeside Library," Donna Everhart's "The Saints of Swallow Hill," James D. Shipman's "Beyond the Wire," Kiare Ladner's "Nightshift," S.A. Barnes' "Dead Silence," Virgina Feito's "Mrs. March," Sarah Blake's "Clean Air," Selena Montgomery's "Never Tell," Susan Mallery's "The Vineyard at Painted Moon," Rachel Joyce's "Miss Benson's Beetle," Ellis Peters' "The Leper of Saint Giles" and Anna Pitoniak's "Our American Friend."
New nonfiction include: "The Betrayal of Anne Frank" by Rosemary Sullivan, "Food Without Fear" by Ruchi Gupta, "Doctoring the Black Death" by John Aberth, "The Breast Cancer Book" by Kenneth D. Miller, "Stiff" by Mary Roach, "Just Pursuit" by Laura Gayle Coates, "The Treeline" by Ben Rawlence and "Boosting Your Immunity" by Wendy Warner
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Monday, 10:30 a.m., Yoga.
•Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., Korean Family Program.
•Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise.
•Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Teen Smash.
•Thursday, 6 p.m., Yoga.
•Thursday, 6 p.m., Chess.
•Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me.
•Friday, 1 p.m., Book Vine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.