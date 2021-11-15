Commerce First United Methodist Church will hold its annual Advent Adventure on Sunday, November 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Family Life Center.
"Advent Adventure is a fun, fellowship time to create crafts for all ages, prepare a personal Advent Arrangement and enjoy snacks and fellowship," organizers state. "The Christmas season is marked with expressions of joy, excitement, and happiness and the Advent Adventure brings all of these elements together in one precious place. This special time is designed to bring us just a little closer to the birth of Christ and the joy that His life provided all with eternal salvation. Please join us at this fun event to start your Advent Season. This adventure is open to all the in community and there is no charge – come share the happiness!"
Commerce First United Methodist Church is located at 16 Cherry Street, Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.