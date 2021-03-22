Commerce First United Methodist Church will be celebrating Easter Sunday with a special Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m.
The service will be held on the church lawn so please bring a chair to ensure comfortable seating, church leaders state.
"The Sunrise Service has always been a community favorite and this year is even more important because it signals the re-opening of many area churches and the reduction in the number of corona virus cases," church leaders state. "We have all been blessed in so many ways this past year and this early morning service lifts up our love and gratitude to our most sovereign Lord."
Commerce First is located at 54 Cherry Street, Commerce. More information is available on the website at: www.commerce FUMC.org
For additional information, contact the church office at 706-335-4018.
