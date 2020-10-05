Commerce First United Methodist Church will present a sermon series, "A Season of Parables, during the month of October.
"Join us throughout the month of October as we walk through the parables of Jesus," leaders state. "Why were these important during his time and do they have anything relevant to say to us today?"
For additional information, contact the Rev. Kathy Lamon at 706-335-4018 or
June Murphy at 706-693-2775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.