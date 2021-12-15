Commerce First United Methodist Church has announced its upcoming Advent experiences.
The "Longest Night Service" will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
"The holiday season is often marked by expressions of joy, excitement and happiness," organizers state. "During this season, families gather and worship pointing to the hope that is found in the coming of the Christ child. However, many struggle with pain and hurt experienced during this season; they are unable to join the world’s merriment due to grief and sorrow. The 'Service of the Longest Night' is designed to provide a safe space for all who are dealing with grief and loss."
The Christmas Cantata will be held on Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The musical score from "The Road to Bethlehem" will be presented.
"Beautiful music combined with beautiful voices provide for a most memorable and joyous evening," organizers state.
A reception immediately following the cantata will be held in the fellowship hall.
Commerce FUMC is located at 16 Cherry Street, Commerce. For additional information, contact the church office at 706-335-4018.
