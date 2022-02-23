Following a house fire on February 17, the Doroshenko family of eight launched a GoFundMe, turning to their community members for help. In less than 24 hours, Banks County raiseD nearly $12,000 in support of this local family. To view the GoFundMe please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/5h/doroshenkos-house-fire.
Latest Jackson News
- Meyers wins American Legion oratorical contest
- Singing planned at StonePath Church Friday
- Children's drive-in movie planned at Commerce Public Library
- Knit n Stitch group to neet at Nicholson Public Library
- February programs at Jefferson library a 'success'
- Community offers support to family who lose home in fire
- Benefit bingo being held at Braselton’s 1904 building to help local family
- Hoschton PD close to moving into station
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson BOE names new superintendent
- BTR housing coming to Traditions development
- Clarification: Traditions lots not going rental; firm only buying 4-5 houses to rent
- Tredway indicted on 12 charges in child molestation case
- LETTER: Editor's 'blind stupidity'
- Benton to drop bill on Pendergrass recall vote
- LETTER: Shameless
- Recent arrests made across Jackson County
- Two voting locations slated to move
- Former employee pulls knife on man
Images
Commented
- BUFFINGTON: Chamber has made a lot of difference over the last 5 decades (1)
- LETTER: Jackson County has housing crisis (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Conservatives have a choice to make (1)
- Sen. Hatchett introduces legislation to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (1)
- LETTER: Hatchett legislation is wrong (1)
- County economic development efforts to 'shift' in 2022 (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Norton blasts Jackson leaders, but how can community handle tidal wave of growth? (1)
- LETTER: Editor's 'blind stupidity' (1)
- Georgia Senate committee approves permit-less gun bill (1)
- Hwy. 332 bridge to close on Jan. 31 as part of I-85 project (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.