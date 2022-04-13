The Nicholson Public Library is accepting donations for its new Community Shelf Project.
Donations include: soap for bathing, deodorants, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, female hygiene products, packaged combs, and hairbrushes.
"The Community Shelf provides citizens of our community with basic hygienic products," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "No one should have to go without these items or feel embarrassed to need them. No proof is required and brown bags are provided. Keep a look out for our start date to take items. Donations are needed now."
QUILT GIVE-AWAY
The library is also holding a quality give-away fundraiser.
O'Keeffe states, "Enter to win a gorgeous hand crafted 84 x 84 Patriotic quilt made by the Nicholson Quilt with Friends. The quilt will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. The tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 6 for $10. The drawing will be at the City of Nicholson’s Independence Day Festival. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library’s Summer Reading Programs."
DISNEY TICKETS
Children can earn a free ticket to see Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate” at their local public library. In order to earn your ticket, children must read five books in order to receive their stamped voucher. Adults must purchase their tickets. The tickets are good for either Thursday, April 21, or Friday, April 22. Performances are held at the Gas South Arena.
CLEAN-UP DAY
Bring you trash and clean your yard at the 6th Annual Nicholson Clean Up Day. Saturday, April 23. Nicholson residents who bring proof of residency can clean their yards. No tires, paint, or batteries can be disposed of. It begins at 8 a.m. for one day only.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Hidden Gems Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is "White Chrysanthemum." Copies are available at the circulation desk.
The Knit ‘n’ Stitch group meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend. Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters. Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
DAISY FESTIVAL
The City of Nicholson’s Daisy Festival will be held on Friday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will include food, crafts, games, cakewalks, and auction, parade, live music and more. Craft booth is $50, craft booth with electricity is $60, and a food booth is $100. For more information, call Nicholson City Hall at 706 757-3408.
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time.
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a..m to 2 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturday, April 16, for Easter.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
