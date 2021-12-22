Paradise AME Church will hold a Community Watch Night Service from 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Bolden, senior pastor at St. Paul First Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Masks are required and temperatures will be taken.
The Rev. Willie J. Wynn is the pastor.
