The Commerce Tiger Band will host its first community yard sale on Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Commerce High School student parking lot.
Kelley Nicholson, Tiger Band Booster treasurer, says that the event will be for everyone, "The band will have its own yard sale; we've already gotten some really exciting donations like televisions, kid's clothes and DVDs. But the great thing about this event is that we are inviting the community not only to come shop but also to come sell! Anyone can purchase a parking spot to set up their own yard sale for only $25."
Josh Weaver, Band Booster vice president adds, "Church groups, school clubs, families, Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts, everyone is invited to join our yard sale. We are also accepting direct sales representatives. For only $25, your group gets a spot at our event. We've taken care of the permitting and advertising. You won't have people parking in your yard or blocking your street. And at the end of the day, we will have a truck from a local thrift store to collect any unsold items that you'd like to donate."
Nicholson adds, "We are also accepting donations for our band yard sale. Please let us know if you have furniture, tools, electronics, etc. that you'd like to donate. All money raised through our yard sale and booth rental will go to support our awesome kids."
Groups and individuals who would like more information about this event can drop by the Commerce Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, March 28. A representative from the band boosters will be there to answer questions and complete event registration.
To make a donation or to ask questions, contact the Tiger Band Boosters at tigerbandfundraising@gmail.com.
