Elizabeth Conner is the winner of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library's “Around the World with Bella and Harry” series give-away.
Children were entered into the contest by watching a virtual story time featuring Bella and Harry. Bella and Harry are two Chihuahuas who travel and explore different countries. Make and take crafts were available at the public library in Nicholson based on the country the adorable pups visited. Participants were required to post their finished crafts on our Facebook page each week. The program lasted 14 weeks. The books are written by Lisa Manzione.
Elizabeth receives a plushy of Bella and Harry, a Bella & Harry: Let’s Visit Paris book and a lapel pin.
WINTER READING CHALLENGE
This week begins our Winter Reading Challenge. Children can stop by the circulation desk at the library and pick up the challenge. On the challenge are nine activities for the children to choose from. By completing three activities across, up, down or diagonally, they will be entered into a prize drawing of Jan Brett’s latest book, "Cozy" and a themed bandanna.
STORY-TIME
Library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states, "Get ready to sparkle with Lady Sherri and her weekly Enchanted Story Time. Each week, Lady Sherri will read a different book and show children how to make a themed craft. The craft kits are available at the library"
The library also has a "petite book reviewer.
O'Keefe states, "Be Dazzling, be daring and be you with Nicholson’s own petite book reviewer, Czarina Lena. Join Czarina in her Reading Palace as she reviews children’s books from all genres. Discover new authors and books or see how your favorite rates on her crown scale."
Ms. Irma hosts the virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol. Each month Ms. Irma reads a themed book in Spanish.
LIBRARY APP
There is an app available for the library.
"Libby is Piedmont Regional Libraries app for e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks," O'Keefe says. "Through Libby, patrons can listen or read their favorite books for free. Choose from hundreds of titles in a variety of genres. Libby is easy to use, stop by the library or go to prlib.org to find out more about this awesome digital resource."
RESOURCES AT THE LIBRARY
Resources at the library include the following:
•State Park/Historical Site passes: Tired of looking at the same place? Pack up the gang and head to one of Georgia’s beautiful state parks. First, stop by the library and check out one of the Georgia State Parks and Historic Site passes. The pass will enable you to park free of charge at any one of over 100 places. For more information, visit GaStateParks.org.
•Office services: The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need Wi-Fi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in our parking lot.
•Atlanta Zoo passes: Stop by and watch the Atlanta Zoo DVD and one of the staff members will issue a voucher good for three free admissions. The pass is valid Mondays through Fridays only. The pass is redeemable for up to four weeks from the issue date. You must present the pass and your PINES library card at the zoo. Staff members suggest that you call the Zoo or to visit their website Know Before You Visit—zooatlanta.org/visit/zoo-atlanta-and-the cornovirus-covid-19/ or call 404-624-9453.
•Passport: Do you have plans to travel? Need a passport? The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State available to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call to book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or visit Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
