Corey Smith of Jefferson will give a solo-acoustic performance at The Classic Center Theatre in downtown Athens on Friday, December 11. The fan-made artist will perform his most popular hits, including “Twenty-One” and the nostalgic time warp “If I Could Do It Again,” among others.
Greensboro, Ga., native and 2016 CMT Discovery Artist Eric Dodd will be the opening support act. Dodd has opened up for Corey Smith before, among many other big-name artists, including Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, Rodney Atkins, and a sold-out Sister Hazel show at Athens’ Georgia Theatre.
Reserved seat tickets to this show are $45 and $35. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase online only at ClassicCenter.com.
This will be a safe, socially distanced event with very limited capacity. Venue safety measures include, but are not limited to, cashless transactions, mobile tickets, signed health affidavit upon entry and mask-wearing requirement.
Smith has sold over 1 million concert tickets, 1.5 million digital singles and over 220,000 albums. Smith’s Spotify channel has amassed over 5.76 million listeners with more than 73 million streams and is currently averaging over 1.13 million streams each month. Smith has amassed an unfailingly devout fan base, not only in his native Southeast region, but all around the nation, simply by telling it the way it is. He has released 10 albums—including 2011’s Top 20 release “The Broken Record”. Smith has written every word on every album and has produced 9 out of 10 of the records.
