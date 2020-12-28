The Jackson County Tax Commissioners Office's Motor Vehicle Department will be closed January 13-18. The office will resume normal business hours Tuesday, January 19.
This is a statewide closure for each county due to a software update by the Georgia Department of Revenue and Department of Driver’s Services. In addition to office closure, online services and kiosks will also be disabled during that time. If your renewal period falls within those dates penalties will be removed.
