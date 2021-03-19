Jackson County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Jackson County has been chosen to receive $7,745 Phase 38 to supplement emergency food and shelter program in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities; USA National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America. The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by the Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-needed areas around the country.
A local board made up of the American Red Cross, Church Organization(s), Community Service agency, Local Government agencies, United Way Worldwide and Homeless Representative will determine how the funds awarded to Jackson County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs seen by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under the phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Jackson County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Funds previously with ACTION, Inc., and other organizations.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Margo Fowler at mfowler@actionincorporated.org or 706-546-8293 Ext. 18 for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received is April 12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.