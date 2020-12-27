Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Students named to the Dean’s Honor List were: Madison Abbs and Joshua Campbell, both of Commerce; and Breanna Bingham, Nathan Brown and Peyton Puckett, all of Jefferson.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.
