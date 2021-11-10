A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held Monday, Nov. 1, at Jackson Foothills.
Foothills Education Charter High School is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at four sites on Mondays in November. A vaccine clinic was held at Clarke Foothills on Nov. 8.
The schedule for the other clinics is: Monday, November 15, Foothills Barrow, 985 Austin Road, Winder, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, November 29, Foothills Walton, 300 Double Springs Church Road, Monroe, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Any Foothills student may come to any of the vaccine clinics to get a shot.
The vaccine clinics are offered through a partnership with the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The COVID-19 vaccination is not required for Foothills students or staff- it is completely voluntary.
