Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA member Jesse Cronic competed in the Area II FFA Discussion Meet Career Development Event held October 22.
The FFA Discussion Meet Career Development Event provides agricultural education students the opportunity to exchange ideas in an effort to solve a problem. Students discuss an agricultural topic and are judged on delivery, problem solving and implementation, cooperative attitude, analysis of topic or problem, and opening and closing statements.
The FFA Discussion Meet Career Development Event is sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau as a special project of the Georgia FFA Foundation.
