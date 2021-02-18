Jesse Cronic of the Jackson County High School FFA chapter was recently selected to serve as a 2020-2021 Georgia National Fairground Livestock Ambassador.
As an ambassador, Cronic will plan and organize events that showcase Georgia’s youth, their achievements and talents at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. He will serve in an advocacy role for animal agriculture by developing an awareness of career opportunities in the animal industry to exhibitors, and educating the public about the importance of the livestock industry to the state of Georgia.
Jesse is the son of Michael and Shane Cronic of Braselton.
