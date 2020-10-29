Crossroads Church of Jackson County will be opening its free clothes closet at the church Saturday, November 7.
It is open the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is at 25 Hawkins Lane, Jefferson (just behind Dairy Queen).
For more information or to make donations, contact Wanda Gumz at 770-605-6657.
