Crossroads Worship Center Church of God will offer free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning on Feb. 16.
The church is located at 365 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
The pastor is T. Gary Thompson.
