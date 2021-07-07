Free admission to the Crawford Long Museum is offered during the "Dog Days of Summer in July." During the month of July, museum visitors may bring their dog on a leash for one free admission pass to the museum. Dog treats will be provided. Visitors are encouraged to post pictures of pups at the museum on Exploregeorgia.org using #exploregeorgiapup.
BLUE STAR PROGRAM
On May 15th, the Crawford Long Museum launched the Blue Star Museum program, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2021.
The complete list of participating museums is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. This is the 10th year that the Crawford Long Museum has participated as a Blue Star designated museum.
“The Crawford Long Museum is pleased to offer these free summer admission programs to provide families an opportunity to enjoy local cultural heritage and learn more about their community, as well as a budget-friendly opportunity to spend time together,” stated Museum Director Vicki Starnes.
PET ROCK WORKSHOP
Visitors can also register to attend a free "Paint a Pet Rock" workshop on Thursday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to noon. Advance registration is required as space is limited. Rocks and paint pens will be provided.
The Crawford Long Museum is located at 28 College Street and is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed major holidays). For more information, call 706-367-5307.
