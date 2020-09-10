The Crawford Long Museum Association has received a donation of a gavel from Ronnie Hughes of Monroe.
The gavel was made from the oak newel post from Dr. Long’s Athens home. Hughes’ father, James Edward Hughes was presented the gavel from an Atlanta judge upon his retirement in 1977 as an Atlanta Police Detective. The gavel inscription reads: “Presented to Georgia Pharmaceutical Association, Columbus on May 1928 from the family of Crawford W. Long. Made from newel post in Dr. Long’s home in Athens, Georgia.”
Director, Vicki Starnes stated, “The museum is delighted to add this gavel to our collection and we plan to exhibit it along with an actual newel post from his Athens home which has been held in our vault. I had no idea that a gavel made from one even existed. I would be very interested in knowing the story of who in the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association was the original recipient in 1928.”
On behalf of the museum, Starnes accepted the donation from Ronnie Hughes and Jimmy Hughes on August 26.
For more information on the museum, visit www.crawfordlong.org.
