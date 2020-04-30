The Crawford Long Museum is asking the community to help document history as it is happening. The museum is asking the community to participate in a journaling project to chronicle the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on life and the community.
Museum Director, Vicki Starnes stated, “Had it not been for the journals and diaries kept by the soldiers during the Civil War and the letters they wrote home, we wouldn’t know many of the details about that chapter in history today. The public can help write a new chapter in history by participating in a project for the next 30, 60 or 90 days. The simple act of recording daily thoughts not only documents events happening, but provide insight into the experience as it unfolds. Help us record and tell these stories to future generations.”
Every story is important and the museum is seeking individuals and organizations from all ages and walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures. Perspectives from retired to school age are just as important as those from the frontline health care workers.
Journaling can be in any format that works best for the individual – written, recorded, photographs – it is an individual's preference on how to document daily life in quarantine and isolation and how to practice social distancing.
Along with copies of the Governor’s Executive Orders and the daily Georgia Emergency Management Situation reports, the museum will archive these historical documents to potentially curate an exhibit in the future chronicling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jefferson and Jackson County.
"Please advise the museum of any interest in submitting journals and documentation," Starnes said. "There is no deadline for entries. Entries should provide a summary of your day and over time how the pandemic has impacted your life, family, work, school and perspective of the world."
These submissions may be emailed to vstarnes@crawfordlong.org or dropped off or mailed to the museum at 28 College Street, Jefferson, GA., 30549.
For further information, contact the museum at 706-367-5307.
The museum is closed to the public temporarily, however, staff will be checking voice messages and mail. Upon re-opening, regular operating hours of Tuesdays – Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will resume. Check www.crawfordlong.org for updates on re-opening.
