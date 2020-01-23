The Crawford W. Long Museum will offer an after-hours Date Night Drop off from 6 to 9 p.m. for children ages five to 10 on Thursday, Feb. 13.
“Parents get a well-deserved night out while the little ones have a fun pizza, craft and movie night at the museum,” states Vicki Starnes, director of the Crawford Long Museum. “Kids can wear their pajamas, bring sleeping bags and blankets and a favorite stuffed friend.”
Pre-registration is required as space is limited. There will be a pizza dinner, Valentine craft supplies and movie included in the registration fee. The cost is $21 for Museum members and $25 for non-members.
Revival Tap Room will offer 20 percent off to parents that same evening with proof of participation in museum Date Night Drop off.
For more information and to make reservations, contact the museum by Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 706-367-5307.
The museum is located at 28 College Street, Jefferson.
Regular operating hours at the museum include: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
