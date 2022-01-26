Sarah DeLay, daughter of Leland and Christy DeLay of Maysville, has made the Dean's List at Brenau University in Gainesville.
Sarah is a 2021 graduate of East Jackson Comprehensive High School. She is studying music education and sings with the Vocal Chamber Ensemble and the Spectrum Singers at Brenau. She was a member of the chorus at East Jackson under Dr. Todd Chandler, and performed in such productions as "Annie" and "The Lion King."
