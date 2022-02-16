Olivia Dills and Jessie Kennedy have been selected as the Jackson Foothills representatives on the first-ever Student Leadership Program.
Jackson Foothills is located in the Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson. It serves students from throughout Jackson County.
Thirty-two students, representing 16 Foothills sites, are participating in the six-week Leadership Training Program.
The program is offered through a partnership with the Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia.
The students will be meeting virtually several times this school year, with the first meeting already having been held. All program sessions will be delivered via zoom by youth leadership faculty at the UGA Fanning Institute for Leadership Development.
Students who participate in the Foothills Student Leadership Program will become ambassadors for their respective Foothills sites for visitors and prospective/new students.
Students will earn a certificate for participating and will be able to list the Leadership Program on college and job applications.
GOALS OF THE PROGRAM
Goals of the program include:
•Help students identify the characteristics of effective leaders;
•Equip students with the skills needed to become leaders;
•Increase understanding of their potential role as school and community leaders;
• Foster the desire to be community leaders;
•Develop students with skills to serve as student guides at the sites and as possible speaker bureau participants; and
•Student leaders will provide advisory feedback to district decisions.
The idea for this program came from the students.
“We conducted Student Focus Groups at various sites in 2021 and students reported that they wanted opportunities to participate in their school community,” says Dawn Myers. Regional Social Emotional Learning Specialist. “Once these emerging leaders complete the Leadership Training Program, they will have the opportunity to practice their leadership skills at their Foothills site- as student ambassadors, tour guides, providing feedback to Foothills staff on school improvement efforts, or to design their own leadership projects.”
Students applied and were nominated by their Site Directors as students who will be able to represent Foothills well.
“We are so proud of the 32 students who were accepted into this first Spring Leadership Program cohort and hope to repeat the program in the fall,” Myers said
