Stop by the Commerce Public Library during the month of August to see the "Rightfully Hers" display. It depicts the history of the women's suffrage movement that resulted in the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
"Some states had already given women the right to vote, but on Aug.18, 1920, this right was guaranteed to women across the nation," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Further work remained to be done, of course, but Puerto Rican and Asian immigrant women's rights were added later. Finally the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 aimed to be sure the rights of Blacks were upheld as well. Come by and see the exhibit, compliments of the National Archives. There will also be a display of books for checkout on suffrage, voting and the history of this great nation."
LIBRARY HOURS
The Commerce Public Library remains open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Masks and social distancing are recommended with limited time available on computers for now.
Circulating materials have been quarantined for three days since the library began porch pickup; but, in an abundance of caution, materials will now be kept for four days before being returned for circulation.
NEW BOOKS
Two new nonfiction books are now available: "Mindful of Race: Transforming Racism from the Inside Out" and "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" are both now on the shelves.
Beginning readers might be interested in "Rocket and the Perfect Pumpkin," "Pete the Kitty" and the "Unicorn's Missing Colors" or "Rapunzel's Perfect Pony." These and many more are all now available.
Patrons also might like to checkout some of the new DVD's, including the classic Dr. Seuss's "Horton Hears a Who!," "Gremlins," "Looney Tunes," the "Best of Bugs Bunny" or Tyler Perry's "A Madea Family Funeral."
