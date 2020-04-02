It’s an annual tradition for representatives of the Crawford W. Long Museum, City of Jefferson and Piedmont Athens Regional to gather at the Crawford W. Long Monument in the center of Jefferson to place a memorial wreath in honor of Doctors’ Day to thank the doctors of Jackson County.
This year, Doctors’ Day came in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic with schools and businesses shut down and the number of cases of the Covid-19 cases rising each day.
The leaders decided to place the wreath in Jefferson, keeping a safe distance as they placed it on the monument Thursday, and also holding up a message for local doctors, “Thank you for your fight against Covid-19.”
"We are honored to help recognize each and every physician for the contributions they make to our community,” stated Tricia Massey, Business Development Specialist with Piedmont Athens Regional. “Not only do they keep us safe and healthy but also for the many sacrifices they make.”
The annual tradition usually also includes delivering carnations to local hospitals and doctors. This was cancelled this year due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, Vicki Starnes, director of the museum, is encouraging, local youth to write letters of thanks to local medical providers.
“We would love for our local students to write thank you letters to doctors, thanking them and wishing them a Happy Doctors' Day,” Starnes said.
National Doctors' Day is celebrated on March 30th in honor of the day Dr. Crawford Long performed the first painless surgery in 1842 using sulphuric ether in Jefferson, Georgia. In 1933, the first Doctors' Day observance was held in Barrow County, due to the efforts of Eudora Brown Almond, a local physician's wife.
Starnes states, “Of course, this is just a suggested writing exercise for students while at home, but letters from students would be a wonderful show of appreciation in a time where our doctors are coping with added stress. Crawford Long Museum will print and mail student letters to the doctors and hospitals they had planned to deliver flowers to.
Letters can be emailed to Starnes at vstarnes@crawfordlong.org. For safety reasons, Starnes asks that students should not use their last name, address, or phone number.
