I rarely wear my hair up in public but decided to go with a messy bun on Friday. With natural curly hair, you don’t have a lot of options with hair anyway. It usually does whatever it wants to do. No cute long pony tail swishing around or two long braids going down my back.
As we waited in the car rider line on Friday, I asked my youngest nephew, Grayson, if my hair looked OK.
He said, “I don’t know.” I told him that it was a yes or no question.
He quickly looked at me and again said, “I don’t know,” as he looked away with a frown on his face. I think that’s a no.
The boys have never wanted Aunt Angie to look different.
When my oldest nephew, Jake, was around Grayson’s age I came back from the beauty shop with my natural curly hair blown out straight.
Jake looked at my straight hair in disgust and said, “What did you do!” He quickly looked away and said, “I can’t even look at you!”
I told Jake not to worry the curls would be back as soon as I washed my hair. He said, “Well, go wash it!”
I guess it’s a good thing I don’t make a lot of changes to my appearance. It would be too much for the boys. Some things aren’t supposed to change and I guess Aunt Angie’s appearance is one of those things.
