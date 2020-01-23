Deb Donaldson recently spoke to the Jefferson Woman’s Club on cyber awareness. “Hacking can include our phone, laptops, homes, televisions, security systems, vehicles and even medical devices such as pacemakers,” said Donaldson. “Fraudulent contact can be via verification email, threatening email, phone/text or regular mail.”
This was some of the information supplied at the Jefferson Woman’s Club meeting.
Donaldson has been speaking about Cyber Awareness for 33 years.
If an email is received that looks official, stating something needs to be verified, Donaldson recommends you do not open attachments or click on links within the email, respond/reply or forward the email, or click on the “unsubscribe” option.
“If you think it might be a legitimate request, go to the actual official site, and/or call the official phone number,” says Donaldson. “If you receive a threat via an email regarding discontinuation of services, fines, arrest, release of data or other undesirable outcome do not respond/reply to the email and do not click on the “unsubscribe” option.”
Donaldson advises to not answer phone calls from unknown phone numbers, screen calls when possible, block unknown/repeat/scam calls when possible, don’t be tricked into giving information over the phone and never answer “yes” to questions.
During the business portion of the meeting members collected coats which will be donated to those in need through Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
There were 37 members and one guest attended the luncheon meeting which was held at the Jefferson Civic Center and catered by The Master’s Table, Winder.
