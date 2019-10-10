Why do dragons love tacos? Stop by the Harold S. Swindle Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2-3 p.m. and find out. Meet the storybook character and enjoy activities based on the book. The program is free to all ages with a caregiver. “Remember to bring your camera for photos with the “Taco Dragon,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
The library’s annual Halloween program will be on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. There will be games, prizes, activities and a magic show.
“Don’t miss the free fun. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes but it is not required,” says O’Keeffe.
New books available for check out include: “Full Throttle” by Joe Hill, “Institute” by Stephen King, “Quantum” by Patricia Cornwell, “Sarah Jane” by James Sallis, “The Lying Room” by Nicci French, “The Stranger Inside” by Lisa Unger, “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris and “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coaates.
The library also has several new DVD’s available including: “Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season,” “Child’s Play,” “Shaft,” “Yesterday,” “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “Wild Rose,” “Young Sheldon: Complete Second Season,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Armstrong,” “First King: Romulus and Remus,” “Dead Don’t Die,” “John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum” and “This is Us: Season 3.”
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility.
“The library can assist you to complete your application and make sure all of your supporting documents are in order,” said O’Keeffe.
Call the library for an appointment or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library will be closed for the Piedmont Regional Library System Staff Training on Monday, Oct. 14. Normal library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
