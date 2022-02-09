Drew Tonge has been named the Jefferson High School 2022 STAR Student. The STAR Student Award is given to the student with the highest overall SAT scores, and that student is given a chance to pick a teacher that has impacted their academic path to be recognized as the STAR Teacher. Tonge selected Harry Cooper as the STAR Teacher.
These two gentlemen will also be recognized at a Jackson County Chamber of Commerce banquet on February 28.
"I chose Mr. Cooper as my STAR teacher because he has truly awed me through his passion for teaching," Tonge said. "His creativity and drive to create curriculum and activities for his Cold War class stood out to me as something that only someone with a real gift for teaching could achieve. I thoroughly enjoyed AP United States History with him where we brilliantly pushed through centuries of history in a matter of months and somehow had time to prepare for the AP exam. I feel that no other teacher has impressed upon me their love of learning and earnest compassion for their students as Mr. Cooper has and I thank him for the honor of being taught by him."
Mr. Cooper said, "To be chosen as Star Teacher is a great honor because an outstanding student must select you. Since students see their teachers at work every day, theirs may be the best opinion regarding the quality of instruction they are receiving. Therefore, I am especially gratified to be chosen by Drew Tonge. I have gotten to know Drew through sharing AP U.S. History and The History of the Cold War with him. He is one of the most brilliant and capable young men I have been privileged to teach. I do not doubt that he is headed for great achievements in the future, and I wish him much success and happiness as he moves forward in life."
