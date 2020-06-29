A drive-by parade was held Sunday evening to celebrate a Commerce boy’s recovery from Covid-19.
Kelley McDaniel said her son, who has other medical issues, recovery from the virus was uplifting and the family wanted to celebrate his recovery.
Mrs. McDaniel, shares that her son, Landon, who is 15 years old and goes to Commerce City Schools, has an epilepsy disorder called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and “has a plethora of other diagnoses. On May 31, he became sick and was tested for COVID-19 on June 2 and received his positive test result on June 5.
“This is the absolute sickest he has ever been and we were truly fearful of how his body would respond considering his, already severe, medical history,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “On June 25, Landon received a negative result. He has beat COVID-19. His family, friends and community have been absolutely amazing throughout his illness, so we want him to see those faces that have been praying for him and uplifting our family through this very tough process.”
The drive-by celebration was held on Minish Drive close to the Primary School with Landon outside as well-wishers drove by waving at him. The Commerce Police Department, and other public safety vehicles, participated in the drive-by parade for Landon.
“Landon’s strength has amazed us once again,” his mother said. “He is a fighter, a warrior,” she said. “Some even call him a superhero. When superheroes fight their toughest battles, they deserve a celebration for their hard-won accomplishment. Landon fought COVID-19 like the warrior he is and came out a champion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.