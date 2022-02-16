The auditorium at the Commerce Public Library will be turned into a Drive-In Movie Theater on Saturday, February 26, at noon.
"Children will have a chance to design and build their own car from boxes that will be provided and to then enjoy a movie from their 'box car,'" says Library Assistant Tami McClung. "Snacks will be provided as well.
ROBOTICS
There will be a robotic demonstration for children in grades 4 to 7 on Thursday, February 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students from the robotics' team at EJCHS will be hosting this program. Children who attend will have a chance to build and program a lego robot. Please register at this link https://forms.gle/ysGxryU18SZKfEQdA or call the library at 706-335-5946 to be added to the list as space will be limited.
NEW DISPLAY
Visit "Our Readers Recommend" display for a diverse selection of great reads. To share a favorite book or movie, visit the front desk, the library needs patron input, leaders state.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: James Patterson's "Steal," J.D. Robb's "Abandoned in Death," Johathan Kellerman's "City of the Dead," Lisa Gardner's "One Step Too Far," Robert Katee's "Neon Gods," Janice Hallett's "The Appeal," Mike Chen's "Light Years from Home," Brian Andrews' "Rogue Asset," Rachel Hawkins' "Reckless Girls," and Elizabeth George's "Something to Hide."
Also new are several copies of novels in the Witcher series by Andrezj Sapkowski, a Polish fantasy writer whose novels have been translated into 37 different languages. Netflix has begun an original series based on these novels.
New titles in nonfiction include: "The Eagles of Heart Mountain" by Bradford Pearson, "Preventing the Next Pandemic" by Peter Hotez, "Fuzz" by Mary Roach, "Tractor Wars" by Neil Dahlstrom, "The Age of AI" by Henry Kissinger and "Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden" by Jessica Walliser.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes:
•Kidsercise, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
•Robotic Demonstration, Thursday, Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
•Teen Smash Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Yoga, Thursdays, 6 p.m.
•Baby and Me, Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
•Movie in the auditorium Saturday, Feb.26, at noon.
