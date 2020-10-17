The Commerce Public Library will be contributing to the city's Drive Through Trick or Treat at the Fire Department on Tuesday, October 27, at 4 p.m.
"There will be a goodie bag for each child to pick up while driving through," library manager Angel Abounader says. "Be sure to be on the look out for Buzzie Bee."
NEW AT THE LIBRARY
Keller Williams Realty has donated over 100 new board books for each of the Jackson County libraries.
There is a also a new no-touch story walk set up inside the library.
"'Room on the Broom' by Julia Donaldson is another Halloween classic story with which many parents and children may be familiar" advises Abounader.
On finishing the story walk, children are invited to pick up a take and make craft to complete at home.
"The Little Old Woman Who Wasn't Afraid of Anything story walk," continues Abounader, "has now been moved to facing outside in the windows of the children's tower. Families can read the story from outside the building even when the library is closed."
PROGRAM POSTS
The Commerce Library's Facebook page lists new virtual programming posts. This week, Ms. Sandra will demonstrate how to make a Snuggly Fleece Blanket and there is also an Introduction to Cosplay video for those interested in creating their own costumes.
Kidsercise is held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Baby and Me is held on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and are continuing to be held in the Memorial Garden whenever weather permits.
HOURS
The library continues to be open with reduced hours, but every effort is being made to keep the space safe for visits. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing is helped by limiting the number of people in the building. Frequent cleaning of areas being used, such as the computers, continues throughout the day; and circulating materials are still quarantined for four days. Patrons who prefer can still request books for porch pickup, however.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Jenny Colgan's "Christmas at the Island Hotel," Terry Brooks' "The Last Druid," Lee Child's "The Sentinel," Stuart Woods' "Shakeup,"
James Patterson's "Three Women Disappear," David Leavitt's "Shelter in Place" and Kate Belli's "Deception by Gaslight."
"The Sentinel" is another Jack Reacher story by Child, but it is cowritten by his brother and fellow thriller writer, Andrew Child.
Three new nonfiction include: "This Thing Called Life - Prince's Odyssey on and off the Record" by Neal Karlen, "150 Blumpses of the Beatles" by Craig Brown, and "10 Days in a Mad House" by Nellie Bly.
