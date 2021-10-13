Ghosts, goblins, witches, and more are invited to drop by the Nicholson Public Library on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a "Ghoulicious Boo Bag."
"Thank you to the City of Nicholson, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue, and McDonalds of Banks Crossing for their supplying the bags and goodies," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "Children must be present to receive a free bag. Available while supplies last."
AUTHOR STORY TIME
"Pinkalicious" author Victoria Kann will present a virtual story time on Tuesday, October 19, at 6 p.m. Georgia Public Broadcasting is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service to present award-winning author and illustrator, Victoria Kann. Victoria will be reading her newest book, "Rubylicious." Following the story, Victoria will talk about all her friends in Pinkville. She’ll also be answering questions from the audience via live Twitter chat with State Librarian, Julie Walker.
Tweet your questions using the hashtag #GPBLovesPink and follow along to learn more about these pinkatastic friends! Register for this free and exciting event at: www.gpb.org/.../virtual-storytime-pinkalicious. You can also check out our Facebook page for the link.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Hidden Gems Book Club is offered each month for adults, meeting on the third Thursday of the month. The next club meeting is Thursday, October 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “Into the Abyss." Books are available at the circulation desk for check out.
Ms. Irma presents a Spanish story time each month on the library Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson.
VETERANS PROGRAM
A Veterans Program will be presented on Sunday, November 7, at 3 p.m. at the Nicholson Veterans Day celebration. The event will be held at Benton Hall.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State available. Book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.