Most patrons know the Commerce Public Library has DVDs available for check out. Traditionally patrons have only been allowed to check out DVDs from their local region; but thanks to many patron requests a change in policy is being implemented across the whole PINES system. Starting in March, DVDs from across the state will be available for patrons to place on hold for check-out. Ask the library for details.
COMPUTER CLASS
A new beginning computer class will be held at the Commerce Library for three consecutive weeks beginning on Tuesday, March 15. The class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Call the library at 706-335-5046 to reserve a place in the class as space is limited. Sandra Cope, who has taught this class several times in the past, will once again be helping those just beginning with computers or those who might need a refresher.
STORYBOK ART
The next Storybook Art class will meet on Tuesday, March 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Then on Thursday, March 10, Teen Smash will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. while Chess and Yoga will both meet at 6 p.m.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Gregg Hurwitz' "Dark Horse," Preston and Child's "Diablo Meso," Nora Roberts' "Sunshine Season," Emme Lund's "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest," M.C. Beaton's "Death of a Green-eyed Monster," Josie Lloyd's "The Bright Side Running Club," Ellis Peters' "The Devil's Novice," J.A.Jance's "Nothing to Lose," Joanne Fluke's "Caramel Pecan Pie Murder," Kianna Alexander's" Carolina Built" and Janet Dailey's "Calder Brand."
There are also two new Science Fiction novels, "Goliath" by Tochi Onyebuchi and "Dawnshard" by Brandon Sanderson.
New nonfiction include: "Lincoln and the Fight for Peace" by John Avlon, "South to America" by Imani Perry, "Perimenopause Power" by Maisie Hill, "Beat Cancer" by Chirs Wark and "A Weary World" by Kathy Escobar. Carl Bernstein's "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom" is also available.
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday Storybook Art Club 1-2 p.m.
•Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Kidsercise.
•Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Teen Smash.
•Thursday, 6 p.m. Yoga.
•Thursday, 6 p.m. Chess.
Fridays at 10:30 Baby and Me.
