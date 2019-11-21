Nick Welch, 17, of Boy Scout Troop 226 of Roswell recently supported the Humane Society of Jackson County by collecting new items for dogs and cats as an Eagle Scout project.
Welch chose to donate to the HSJC when he found out the organization was in need of supplies. He worked to collect the supplies over a three-week period from Oct. 3 – Oct. 21. He put out collection buckets at Hoschton United Methodist Church and picked up supplies from the porches of residents in his neighborhood who contributed to his project.
He collected the following items: three crates, 101 pounds of dog and cat food, 20 leashes, 14 collars, 12 harnesses, 25 toys, 44 towels, four blankets, 10 dog/cat beds, 12 food bowls, one water bowl station, six brushes and one can opener.
In addition, The Home Depot located at 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, also donated $250 worth of items that included three sheets of plywood, four 10-foot-long 4-by-4 posts and a gallon of wood stain which were used by Welch and his fellow scouts and friends to build eight cat scratching posts and eight raised dog bed platforms.
Welch thanks Hoschton UMC, The Home Depot and all who contributed to his fund.
