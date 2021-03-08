Members of the East Jackson Comprehensive High School FFA chapter attended the Georgia FFA Association’s Rise Above Conference on February 27 at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
The five members attending the conference included: Bella Chandler, Nate McKinney, Cale Howington, Kadyn Barnett and Maggie Strickland, along with FFA advisor Felipe Pedraza and UGA student teacher Gracie Moon.
The Rise Above Conference is for high school students and allows them to meet other members and get excited about the opportunities the FFA has to offer. All participants adhered to the CDE guidelines regarding COVID-19.
At the conference, FFA members were challenged to Rise Above the limitations they face and discover how they can grow, why agriculture is important, and the opportunities in FFA. The conference theme this year was , “Level Up.”
Members engaged in a leadership development workshops, took part in an FFA quiz competition, and met with over 120 members from across the state of Georgia. The Georgia state FFA officer team presented the conference and said they worked to show young agricultural education students the many benefits of being a member of the FFA.
“The Rise Above Conference a unique opportunity for High School students,” said state FFA vice president, Sarah Harper. “The conference provides an engaging, interactive experience for students that attend, and we hope to encourage their exploration of the FFA and all it has to offer.”
With more than 73,000 members, the Georgia FFA Association is the third largest state association in the nation. The National FFA Organization, formally known as the Future Farmers of America, changed its name in 1988 to reflect the growth and diversity of agriculture. The mission of the FFA organization is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
