The East Jackson Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team has qualified for semifinals, making them one of the top 12 FFA teams in the nation.
The following students are on the Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team: Courtney Cameron, Hailey Duitsman, Leila Huss, Hannah McEver, Addison Nichols, Drew Richardson and Reese Sorrow.
The Conduct of Chapter Meetings introduces FFA members to parliamentary procedure. Preparation includes: memorizing the rules of parliamentary procedure as highlighted by Roberts Rules of Order, memorizing the FFA opening ceremonies, and learning how to build proper debates. Students have been preparing since the state convention in April.
Students will compete during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis at the end of October. The students are given a 13-minute time frame to complete their team event. Members assume officer duties during the event presentation and a team of judges evaluates them on the following items: meeting room preparation, parliamentary procedure, and a written exam. Students develop effective communication skills and learn how to conduct efficient meetings.
“These students have worked tremendously hard for this honor and I am so proud of them,” said Jaky Cervantes, EJMS Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.