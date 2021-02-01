Team 17421, the East Jackson Eagles Robotics Team, is in its second year and is currently ranked first in the North Georgia First Tech Challenge (FTC) League that includes 29 teams. The team has the top high score in the league and the highest average score in the league.
The team is composed of seniors Jackson Fuller and Seth Irwin, sophomore Jacob Buell and one freshman Sam Suarez.
EJCHS CTAE Robotics Team Coach Michael Shawler said that the complexity of the robot the students have designed is amazing.
“The students have designed every aspect of the robot,” he said. “They have designed 3-D printed pieces using Inventor CAD software to increase the functionality of the robot. Additionally, our Senior Programmer Jackson Fuller has done an exceptional job of exploring new programming techniques using JAVA that allows the robot to move more precisely and quickly to accomplish autonomous tasks at the beginning of matches.”
This year, an additional robotics team is in place at EJCHS, team 18434, the East Jackson Blue Eagles, is a rookie team that is composed of four 8th graders, Ben Crumley, Jacob Mayhue, Susan Hollett and Nehemiah Garcia, freshman Gianni Esposito and sophomore James Vogt. This team is currently ranked fourth in the North Georgia First Tech Challenge (FTC) League that includes 29 teams.
"This is a very young team, but they have performed and worked together exceptionally well," Shawler said. "Their willingness to learn and grow is something that has me excited about the future of the program."
Shawler adds that there is also now a First Tech Challenge Team at Jackson County Comprehensive High School. Team members from 17421 have been mentoring this team since September in order to help design, build and program their robot. The JCCHS robotics team is competing in the North Georgia First Tech Challenge (FTC) league this year and is making progress with their robot. At the last meet, they broke their previous high score and they are making plans to keep improving their robot. With the addition of the JCHS team, there are now three FTC robotics teams in the Jackson County School System.
The robotics teams have been competing remotely in the North Georgia First Tech Challenge (FTC) League that includes 29 teams. The teams at EJCHS video and score their matches and report those online to the league. There have been seven remote meets this year and the League Tournament will be held on March 13.
"We are looking for some team sponsors to help supplement the cost of parts, tools and registration," Shawler said. "The robotics teams at EJCHS have performed several fundraisers this year to help fund our program, but we are in need of additional support outside of the school system. For example, to register for the state tournament is $500 per team. We want to make sure that the students have the necessary resources to continue to expand the functionality of their robots and have every opportunity they deserve to continue to move forward. Our goal is to continue to expand the program and include more students."
For more information on the teams, check out:
•YouTube Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX2JAEFgcMZF3UeWUjcWe8Q
•Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/EjchSrobotics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.