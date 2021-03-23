An Easter parade will be held in Commerce at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.
Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, wagons, scooters and battery-operated vehicles to participate in the parade. The parade will start at South State Bank on Georgia Avenue.
Prizes will be given for the first, second and third best decorated parade entry. Those who participate are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the parade judging will be at 10 a.m.
The parade will begin on Georgia Avenue, go down Elm Street to Oak Street and Little Street and back to Georgia Avenue.
Volunteers will be given out bags of candy throughout the parade.
To register to be in the parade, contact Main Street at Nataliet@commercega.org or call 706-335-2954.
