John Scott, vice president and economic development representative of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke recently to the Jefferson Lions Club at the Jefferson City Clubhouse.
Scott said his journey in economic development started in 2009 when he enrolled in the University of Southern Mississippi's graduate degree program in economic development. Since then, he had the opportunity to work in a broad range of industry segments from the state to local level, he stated.
Scott said the economic development industry is constantly evolving and has a tremendous amount of unrealized potential, and economic developers will play an ever-increasing role in changing communities and lives for the better. He added that exciting times are ahead for Jefferson and Commerce.
Developing has already started in Commerce for a warehouse that will provide jobs for over 1,000 people. It is called SK Batteries. They are expecting to send employees to Korea to train. They will be looking for engineers and machine operators, and this is expected some time in July. They are hoping to hire 400-600 residents. In six to 12 months, the warehouse will start to fill up with other companies like Amazon, Scott stated.
