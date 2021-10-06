An educational insect program will be held at the Nicholson Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, in the Library Annex at the Benton Center.
Anna Yellin of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will show present information about insects of the state.
“The program is a great way for children to discover how insects create the biological foundation for our ecosystem” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
CELEBRATING NICHOLSON
A special Customer Appreciation Day is being planned on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Join us as we celebrate our charming town of Nicholson," O'Keeffe said. "Nestled between Commerce and Athens, our enchanting community embraces tradition and progress equally. As a part of the Georgia Cities: Shaping the Future Initiative, the city of Nicholson is extending an invitation to all of our citizens to learn more about our delightful town. City Hall will welcome citizens to meet city staff and learn about current and future projects. Drop in between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Beverages will be provided."
On, Thursday October 7, the city’s Public Works Department will display city equipment and answer questions. School groups are encouraged to attend beginning at 10 a.m. Lady Sherri (NPL assistant) will do a story time. Refreshments will be provided. These events will take place at the Benton Center, 5488 Highway 441, Nicholson.
"Don’t forget to stop and visit us at the library," O'Keeffe said. "While you are visiting the library, don’t forget to pick up one of our free weekly take and make Harry Potter crafts."
HALLOWEEN EVENT
Ghosts, goblins, witches, and more are invited to drop by the Nicholson Public Library on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a Ghoulicious Boo Bag.
"Thank you to the City of Nicholson, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue, and McDonald’s of Banks Crossing for their supplying the bags and goodies," O'Keeffe said.
Children must be present to receive a free bag, which will be available while supplies last.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Hidden Gems Book Club is offered for for adults each month, meeting on the third Thursday of the month. The next club meeting is Thursday, October 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “Into the Abyss”. Books are available at the circulation desk for check out.
Ms. Irma hosts a Spanish storytime on Facebook each month.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call the library to book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Monday, October 11, for the Piedmont Regional Library System Staff Training Day. The library reopen Tuesday, October 12, during regular hours.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706- 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
