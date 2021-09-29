A harvest of treats awaits visitors to the Nicholson Public Library, reports library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe.
"In addition to the latest bestselling books and DVD’s, we offer partnership passes to several of Georgia’s best venues," she states. "The Center for Puppetry Arts Pass is available for check out enabling up to four people to tour the puppet museum. Puppets have been used to communicate the ideas and needs of society since the 5th century. Visitors to the Center for Puppetry Arts will enjoy famous puppets from television and movies."
On Tuesday, October 12, an educational insect program will be presented.
"Anna Yellin of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will show us all about the extraordinary insects of our state," O'Keeffe states. "The program is a great way for children to discover how insects create the biological foundation for our ecosystem” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, Library Manager. The program begins at 10:30 am in the Library Annex at the Benton Center."
She adds, "While visiting our library, don’t forget to pick up one of our weekly take and make crafts. Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt to find book characters hidden around the library. Each child that finds all seven characters can visit our treasure box."
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Hidden Gems is the adult book club that meets each month on the third Thursday. The next club meeting is Thursday, October 21, at 1:30 pm. This month’s selection is "Into the Abyss." Books are available at the circulation desk for check out.
Ms. Irma is featured each month on the Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Storytime in Nicholson.
The library is a passport acceptance agency with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out and offers faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
